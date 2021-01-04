Atletico Madrid have found their Diego Costa replacement

Atletico Madrid are prioritising the signing of a new striker in this January transfer window after Diego Costa mutually terminated his contract with the club.

Striker Luis Suarez is now the main frontman at the club but with Alvaro Morata having also left over summer, there is a dearth of attacking options in the squad.

Diario AS have now cited a report from Sky Sport that Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose has been identified as the most realistic option for Atleti.

The Brazilian striker first moved to Spanish football in 2013 when he joined Atleti’s cross city rivals Real Madrid – but he made just one first-team appearance for the club and mainly played for the club’s Castilla team.

He then scored 10 goals in separate seasons at Real Zaragoza and Las Palmas but it is at La Real where he has made his name with 59 goals across four and a half campaigns.

Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli was said to be the main target, but Willian Jose is said to be the most realistic option economically and sportingly for Los Rojiblancos.