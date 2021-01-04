Athletic Club confirm Marcelino as Gaizka Garitano’s replacement

Athletic Club have confirmed Marcelino as their new head coach on a deal until June 2022.

The Basque giants opted to dismiss former boss Gaizka Garitano from his position yesterday, with former Valencia manager Marcelino immediately installed as his replacement, as per an official club statement.

The club have opted to give the 55-year old coach an 18-month deal at San Mames with the option to extend his deal for a further year into the 2022/23 campaign.

Marcelino has already been introduced to his new players after taking a limited part in first team training earlier today prior to penning his new contract at the club.

The new role will be Marcelino’s tenth season as a La Liga manager following nomadic spells in charge at Recreativo de Huelva, Racing Santander, Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia since 2006.

He will take charge of his first game on January 6 as his new team play host to Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona in La Liga action.