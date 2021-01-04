Barcelona La Liga

Ansu Fati update a huge boost for Barcelona

Barcelona have received a fitness boost with news that their teenage star Ansu Fati could return to action as early as next month following a knee injury.

A report in Diario AS claims that the 18-year-old is working hard to be back in time to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in the middle of February – about a month ahead of his expected return.

On November 8, surgeon Ramon Cugat operated on the internal meniscus of the teenager’s left knee and it is said that the muscle tissue is healing quicker than expected and the feelings generally are positive to boost Barcelona news.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenager has netted five goals in 10 appearances for the Blaugrana this campaign alongside one strike in four caps for the Spanish national team.

