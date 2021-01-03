Zinedine Zidane beginning to trust his squad at Real Madrid

After a run of using a small circle of trusted players, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has opened up and began to incorporate fringe figures in his teams as noted by Diario AS.

Zidane has used 18 players between the last two matches with Elche and Celta Vigo, giving respite to players like Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Zidane has also made greater use of his substitute bench, making five changes against Celta having not made more than three in any of the previous eight, using just one substitute at Sevilla.

The Frenchman, after Getafe‘s Jose Bordalas, has used the bench the least this season, averaging just 3.59 changes per game.

Last night’s clash with Celta saw Nacho replace the ill Sergio Ramos alongside four other changes. Martin Odegaard got some game-time, the Norwegian a rare sighting since his recent injury.

Not everyone is getting a look-in, however. Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Alvaro Odriozola are the only footballers in the first team squad aside from Andriy Lunin to have not played a minute in the last four games.