WATCH: Lionel Messi’s attempted Karate kick strike against Huesca

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has tried to take matters into his own hands to secure their first La Liga win of 2021 away at Huesca.

Ronald Koeman’s side have found it tough to break down their organised hosts at the Estadio El Alcoraz, with Frenkie de Jong’s first half opener the only thing separating the two sides at the break.

However, Messi has been trying his best to force an opening for the visitors, including an outrageous attempted close range Karate kick finish after eight minutes, as captured by CaughtOffside.com.

Lionel Messi | Best Skills • 2021 | The Best Player All Of Time ? pic.twitter.com/kErQeX3Lbs — Tʜᴏʀғᴀʟʟ ® (@ThorfalI_) January 3, 2021

Messi’s attempt was likely borne out of frustration as Barcelona look to haul themselves back into the title race at the start of 2021.

A win at Huesca would move them above Sevilla into fifth place in the La Liga table with an eye-watering ten-point gap between them and current league leaders Atletico Madrid as it stands.

Image via Barcelona CF on Twitter