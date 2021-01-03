Barcelona Huesca

WATCH: Frenkie de Jong puts Barcelona ahead against Huesca

Dutch international Frenkie de Jong has handed Barcelona a deserved 1-0 lead in their La Liga clash at Huesca.

Ronald Koeman’s side have dominated right from kick off at the Estadio El Alcoraz, but the Catalans have struggled to break through the resilient home defence.

With a packed unit in front of him, Huesca keeper Alvaro Fernandez has only really been called into action to make one key save, from Pedri after six minutes.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri

However, Barcelona’s patience eventually paid off just before the half hour mark, as Pedri and Lionel Messi picked a hole in the Huesca defence.

Pedri’s flicked pass opened up some space for Messi on the angle of the box and his driven cross was calmly slotted home by the onrushing de Jong.

Koeman will be confident of adding to their lead in the second period with a win in this game allowing them to leapfrog Sevilla into fifth place in La Liga.

