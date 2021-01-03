Valencia linked with loan move for Tottenham midfielder

Valencia are reportedly considering a shock January loan move for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.

Los Che boss Javi Gracia has confirmed he is looking to strengthen his squad options in the winter market, with midfield a potential area in need of additions.

According to reports from Diario AS, England international Winks has now emerged as a surprise candidate after slipping down the pecking order at the Premier League club this season.

Winks has made just seven league appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side in 2020/21 with summer signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg taking his place in the Spurs starting XI.

The 24-year old is rumoured to be open to a temporary exit for the remainder of the campaign, in order to secure first team football, and seal a spot in England’s Euro 2021 squad.

The report states Valencia would be willing to pay the bulk of Winks’ £5.5m annual salary, if a deal can be reached this month.