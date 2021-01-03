Survey reveals the true feelings Barcelona fans have toward Lionel Messi

From the first day of 2021 Barcelona‘s Lionel Messi has been free to negotiate a pre-contract deal with whomever he chooses.

His contract with the Blaugrana runs out this summer, although he recently revealed in an interview with Jordi Evole that he won’t make a decision on his future until the end of the season.

In a survey of club socios recently conducted by Mundo Deportivo, it was revealed that there’s almost a perfect split between those who believe Barcelona should make an effort to retain their captain’s services and those who believe he should be allowed to leave.

52.2% believe the former, of which 14.5% believe his services should be retained at any price and 33.6% believe only if he agrees to a salary reduction.

46.8% believe no effort to keep him should be made, 33.6% of which think he should be allowed leave should that be his desire and 13.2% being of the opinion that his departure would help with the regeneration of a decidedly uninspired first team.