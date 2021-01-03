Spanish football evening headlines: Athletic sack Garitano, Messi set to break record, Suarez saves Atletico

Spanish football evening headlines for January 3rd.

Athletic Club part company with coach Gaizka Garitano

Athletic Club have parted company with their coach Gaizka Garitano according to a club statement.

Garitano joined the first team at Athletic in December 2018, after having been in charge of the club’s B team since July 2017. He led the club in 89 games, including to the yet-to-be-played final of the Copa del Rey.

Lionel Messi on course to break more records at Barcelona

Lionel Messi seems to be making history with every passing game at the moment, and he’s going to continue tonight at El Alcoraz.

Messi is set to make his 750th appearance for Barcelona against Huesca, his 500th in La Liga as per Diario Sport.

Luis Suarez secures Atletico Madrid massive win

They say champions win when it hurts. Atletico Madrid are certainly beginning to master this art, winning a tough fixture at Alaves‘ Estadio Mendizorroza 2-1 after conceding an equaliser six minutes from time.

The result takes on extra significance given Real Madrid‘s comfortable 2-0 victory over high-flying Celta Vigo last night, a victory that took them above Atletico in the standings.

