Sergio Canales says he feels at home at Betis

Sergio Canales was quite simply the best player on the park during yesterday’s Seville derby (1-1) between Real Betis and Sevilla, scoring Los Verdiblancos’ equaliser in the second half.

The Cantabrian’s career is a story of remarkable persistence and fortitude. After bursting on to the scene to great acclaim as a teenager at Racing Club, he earned an early move to Real Madrid that didn’t work out before being sold to Valencia.

Injury hampered his efforts at development at Mestalla, and it wasn’t until he made a move to Real Sociedad that he began to mature into a senior professional. Injury, however, was never far away in San Sebastian, either.

Canales joined Betis in 2018 and has played the best football of his career at the Benito Villamarin, earning Betico kudos second only to club legend Joaquin. His form has been so good that he’s even made his La Roja senior debut.

Canales made his comeback from a six-week injury layoff during this past week, coming on to score a brace at Levante. Still not fully fit, his return to the starting lineup against Sevilla will have delighted Beticos everywhere.

The love is mutual, with Canales speaking post-game about the connection he feels with Betis. “I feel like I’m at home,” he said in comments carried by Marca.

“Racing will always be my team, but this is a very passionate club and they really make you feel it. It comes from within and makes you enjoy your football even more, especially regarding this spectacular rivalry. I’ve never experienced anything like it.”