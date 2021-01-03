Pep Guardiola says he’s changed his mind about retiring young

Pep Guardiola, current coach of Manchester City and formerly of Barcelona, has revealed that he intends to coach for longer than he had initially planned according to Diario AS.

Guardiola, about to turn 50 this month, had previously maintained that he had no interest in coaching for 20 years and would look to go into other fields after a period in the dugout.

The Catalan has recently extended his contract with City until the summer of 2023 and said that he feels retirement to be a distant prospect. “Experience helps you, especially the way I live this job,” he said. “Before I thought I would retire soon. Now I think I’ll retire older. So I don’t know.”

Guardiola spent four years at Camp Nou and three in Germany with Bayern Munich, and is now entering his fifth season in the Premier League. He’s won eight trophies in England, including back-to-back league titles.

The Catalan won the Tercera with Barcelona B before stepping up to the first team, with whom he won three La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, three Supercopas, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.