Marcelino tipped as Gaizka Garitano’s replacement at Athletic Club

Athletic Club could move for ex Valencia boss Marcelino to replace Gaizka Garitano at the club in the coming days.

The Basque giants confirmed Garitano’s sacking via an official club statement earlier this weekend, ending his two year stint in charge at San Mames.

The decision has opened up widespread speculation as to who they will target as his successor for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, with reports from Marca highlighting Marcelino as the current front runner.

The 55-year old coach is one of the most experienced La Liga bosses currently available after his departure from the Estadio Mestalla back in September 2019.

He has enjoyed a nomadic coaching career spanning across the last two decades, including seven successful seasons split between Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia.

Athletic Club are currently 9th in the La Liga table, after Garitano’s exit, following a a run of just two wins in their last eight league games.