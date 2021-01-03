Barcelona target Eric Garcia tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester City have announced that centre-back Eric Garcia and one other member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 according to Caught Offside.

The news comes just days after another of their defenders, Benjamin Mendy, flaunted health and safety regulations by attending a New Year’s Eve party.

Garcia joined City in 2017 from Barcelona, and he’s been heavily linked with a return to the Catalan giants in recent times. His contract is due to expire this coming summer and, despite City’s best efforts, he’s declined to renew.

The defender, alongside Memphis Depay of Lyon and the Netherlands, are thought to be two of Ronald Koeman‘s top targets as he looks to revitalise a flagging team.

A pre-contract agreement is said to be close with the former, with the idea being of him to return to Spain in the summer at the latest. Barcelona are hoping to negotiate a cut-price fee to bring him back this winter.