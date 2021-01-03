Barcelona kick off 2021 with key win at Huesca

Barcelona have kicked off 2021 in winning style with a hard fought 1-0 La Liga victory away at Huesca.

Ronald Koeman’s side were forced to battle for the three points in Aragon as the hosts set their stall out to frustrate the Catalan giants.

Huesca goal keeper Alvaro Fernandez was called into early action to deny Pedri and Lionel Messi as Jagoba Arrasate’s side frustrated Koeman’s team early on.

A slick link up between Pedri and Messi just before the break finally prised Huesca’s defence, with the latter feeding Frenkie de Jong to tuck past Fernandez.

The visitors continued to lay siege to the Huesca goal after the break with Arrasate’s side happy to soak up the pressure as Barcelona’s frustration grew in the final half hour.

Huesca did almost nick a point late on but Barcelona stopper Marc Ter Stegen pulled off a vital stop to deny Rafa Mir.

Image via Barcelona CF on Twitter