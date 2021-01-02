WATCH: Lucas Vazquez puts Real Madrid 1-0 in front against Celta Vigo

Lucas Vazquez as put Real Madrid into a 1-0 lead in their first La Liga game of 2021 at home to Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos will move ahead of city rivals Atletico Madrid with a win over the Galicians, for at least 24 hours, with Diego Simeone’s side facing Alaves tomorrow.

Spanish international Vazquez ensured a perfect start for Zinedine Zidane’s hosts on six minutes.

Celta striker Iago Aspas was denied by a clearance from Raphael Varane at one end before the hosts launched a lightning quick counter with Vazquez’s nodding home Marco Asensio’s far post cross.

Iago Aspas goes close at one end, but Madrid go straight down the other end to take the lead! 😱 Lucas Vasquez heads in 👏 pic.twitter.com/K3mKpv59RD — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 2, 2021

The pair almost linked up for a immediate second just after but Vazquez rushed effort dropped wide of the post.

Celta are yet to register a shot on target in the first 45 minutes with the role of Aspas likely to be key in getting the visitors back into the game.

The 33-year old has already nine La Liga goals so far in 2020/21, the joint highest in the Spanish top-flight alongside Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno.

Image via Real Madrid CF on Twitter