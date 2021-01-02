The four options that face Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has made clear his desire to play in the United States at some point in the future as picked up by Diario Sport.

They maintain that Messi has four clear options as to where to play his football next season: Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and MLS. A key part of his decision will be taken keeping in mind that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on the horizon.

Messi will wait for the upcoming elections before taking a decision about his future at Barcelona, and there remains a good chance he could be convinced by whoever takes charge as president. His family, for one, are said to want him to stay in Catalonia.

Pep Guardiola‘s City is another option. Messi played his best football under the Catalan, and a reunion would give Messi the sporting project he so desires while reinvigorating a City team that’s been rather stolid in recent times. His close friend, Sergio Aguero, is also still in Manchester.

If Guardiola and Aguero are the link to City, then Neymar is clearly the link to PSG. The Brazilian has already baldly stated that he wants to play with Messi, and Barcelona are in no financial situation to bring Neymar back to the club. That makes it more likely that he could go to Paris, especially if Kylian Mbappe leaves for Liverpool or Real Madrid.

We know MLS is of interest to Messi, but the big question is when. Going now would affect his performance in the World Cup, but the idea of going in perhaps 2023, afterwards, and joined by Luis Suarez in, say, Miami, could be a goer.