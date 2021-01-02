Takefusa Kubo edging closer to Getafe move

Takefusa Kubo is edging closer toward Getafe and further away from Villarreal with every passing minute according to Diario AS.

The Japanese has earned few opportunities under Unai Emery this season and has decided his development would be better served by a move to Getafe than to stay at La Ceramica.

The player’s resolve is clear. The only thing to be decided is an agreement between his parent club, Real Madrid, and Villarreal, which doesn’t seem to be a problem given the feeling in Madrid is that they want Kubo to develop as well as possible.

A move to Getafe would also take him closer geographically. For Villarreal, it will free up space for winter reinforcements.

Jose Bordalas is said to be a big fan of the Japanese youngster and has the support of Getafe’s board. It’s thought their Copa del Rey clash with Cordoba on January 5th will come too soon but the trip to Elche following it could be a feasible debut.

Kubo leaves Villarreal having played 688 minutes across 19 games, figuring more in the Europa League than La Liga. He’s contributed three assists and a goal this season.