Ronald Koeman on Lionel Messi: “You have to respect his decision”

Ronald Koeman, speaking ahead of Barcelona‘s trip to Huesca tomorrow in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, had a thing or two to say about the man dominating Barcelona news in recent times, Lionel Messi.

Koeman said that Messi has fully recovered from the ankle injury that saw him miss Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Eibar this past week and is aiming to start at El Alcoraz on Sunday evening. “Messi is fine, he doesn’t have ankle discomfort,” Koeman said. “He’s ready and he’s important to us.”

Koeman also touched on the hot topic of Messi’s future, a constant bone of contention in 2020 and set to carry on into the new year. As of January first the Argentine is legally able to sign with whomever takes his fancy given his contract at Camp Nou expires this summer.

“You’ve seen his situation,” Koeman said. “He did the interview and said he hasn’t taken any decisions. It must be respected. Any player who comes to the end of a contract is free to decide. He’s a player who will always show that he wants the best for the team. It’s not a problem. You have to respect his decision.”

The Dutch coach admitted that Barcelona are perhaps a little too reliant on the great man. “A little, yes,” Koeman said. “But like many years ago. His game and his importance has been very great at the club. When the team didn’t play well, Leo would be there to win the game. That’s why he’s the best in the world.”