Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal suspended for Osasuna clash

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will miss their trip to Osasuna next weekend after picking up his fifth La Liga booking of the season.

The Spanish international was cautioned just before substituted in the second half of Los Blancos 2-0 win over Celta Vigo in their first game of 2021, incurring an immediate ban.

He will only serve a one match suspension for the incident with boss Zinedine Zidane potentially positive about the chance to rest him at El Sadar, as per reports from Marca.

Zidane could ask utility man Lucas Vazquez to fill in at right back in Carvajal’s absence against Jagoba Arrasate’s team.

Alternatively, the French coach could recall Eder Militao, or specialist full back Alvaro Odriozola, into the starting line up for this tie.

Zidane could rotate other options next weekend, as he aims to balance his squad ahead of a busy run of games, with Federico Valverde and Eden Hazard also potentially returning to the team.