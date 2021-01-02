Real Madrid top La Liga with 2-0 Celta Vigo win

Real Madrid move to the top of La Liga overnight as Zinedine Zidane’s side kicked off 2021 with a 2-0 home win over Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos will end the first weekend of the New Year as leaders, if Atletico Madrid fail to win at Alaves tomorrow, in what could be one of the tightest title races for years.

Zidane’s side will face tougher tests in the weeks ahead, as a goal on either half from Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, secured a straightforward three points at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

Vazquez nodded home Asensio’s deep cross after just five minutes to set Real Madrid on course to victory but Zidane’s hosts struggled to create more chances before the break.

However, Asensio settled their nerves eight minutes into the second period, as he and Vazquez switched roles, with the former Real Mallorca man powering home from inside the box.

The hosts could have increased their lead in the final stages but Zidane will be happy to begin the year with another important home win.

