Real Madrid prepare for final sprint to sign David Alaba

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, three significant things happened for Diario AS. 2020 became 2021 and both Sergio Ramos and David Alaba became available to sign for free on a pre-contract.

Alaba has long been touted as a player of interest for Real Madrid, and they’re said to be preparing for the final sprint in the race to win his signature when he becomes a free agent this summer.

28 and in his prime, Alaba is a versatile footballer who’s proven himself at the highest level. Primarily a centre-back, the Austrian has won two Champions League titles and nine Bundesliga titles. He averages north of 40 games per season, so is durable.

The only problem for Madrid with Alaba is his high financial demands, which is the reason he’s leaving Bayern Munich in the first place. He wants to collect €10m net per season, which would work out as €20m gross for Madrid. That’s level with Karim Benzema‘s earnings and a million more than Luka Modric.

Madrid will have to compete with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for his services while trying to agree a new deal with Ramos. Pivotal few months ahead for the future of Madrid’s central defence.