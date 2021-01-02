Nacho Fernandez and Ferland Mendy start for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo

Zinedine Zidane has recalled two players to the starting XI for Real Madrid’s first La Liga game of 2021 at home to Celta Vigo.

The French coach brings Nacho Fernandez and Ferland Mendy into the starting team after they missed the 1-1 draw at Elche in Los Blancos final game of 2019.

Utility man Fernandez replaces skipper Sergio Ramos at centre back, with the Spanish international missing due to illness, and Mendy rotates in for Marcelo at left back.

Eden Hazard continues his staggered return to first team action with a place on the substitutes bench.

Zidane’s team will be aiming to close the gap on current league leaders Atletico Madrid in the opening weeks of 2021, with a win in this game allowing them to leapfrog their city rivals.

Celta Vigo ended 2020 with a 2-1 La Liga win at home to Huesca and boss Eduardo Coudet names an unchanged side at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.