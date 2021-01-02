Marco Asensio happy with Real Madrid progress in 2020/21

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio is staying positive after his long awaited return from injury this season.

The Spanish international missed the bulk of the 2019/20 campaign after suffering a knee injury in the summer of 2019.

However, despite suffering a setback in his rehabilitation he featured for Zinedine Zidane’s team in the restarted campaign, as Los Blancos secured the La Liga title in July.

He has forced his way back into Zidane’s plans this season, with 15 league appearances in 2020/21, and he netted his first goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Celta Vigo.

The Mallorcan-born is pleased to be back in the first team following a difficult 12 months and he told a post match interview with Marca he is confident of a strong 2021.

“You can already I am coming back, but people do not know that it’s a long process of accumulating games and minutes,” he said.

“I am in the line of recovery and working hard to contribute the most I can to the team.

“We know we had to push hard against Celta because it would hurt if we let the win slip.”

Asensio is expected to keep his place in Zidane’s starting line up for next weekend’s La Liga clash with Osasuna despite the return to fitness of Eden Hazard.

Zidane is likely to rotate his squad options in January, with three important league games before the end of the month for the defending champions.

