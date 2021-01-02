Lyon president hasn’t given up hope of retaining Memphis Depay

It’s no secret that Memphis Depay is Barcelona‘s number one target under Ronald Koeman according to Mundo Deportivo.

Captain of French side Lyon, Depay’s contract expires this summer and so he’s been available to sign a pre-contract with whomever he chooses since January first.

Many have taken it to be a foregone conclusion that Depay will be on his way, but Lyon’s president Jean-Michel Aulas, for one, hasn’t lost hope of retaining the Dutchman.

“Thank you, Memphis, for everything you do as a footballer at our OL,” he wrote on social media. “You feel at home here and you are also an exceptional man who sets an example, shows ambition. You can stay as long as you want!”

Memphis Depay (OL) : « Je pense à 100 % à l'OL » ⁦@OL⁩ merci Memphis pour tt ce que tu réalises com footballeur avec notre OL:tu es ici chez toi et tu es aussi un homme d’exception qui montre l’exemple,l’ambition.Tu restes tant que tu le souhaites! https://t.co/QG4rco5pTJ — Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) January 2, 2021

Depay is said to be waiting to see if Barcelona has the economic strength to make a move happen in the winter market, with a deal thought to be attainable for around €5m. There’s a good chance, however, that he’ll have to wait until the summer.

A similar situation is thought to be in play with Eric Garcia, the Manchester City centre-back. If Barcelona can shift deadwood in January they may be able to execute both deals this window.