Lionel Messi returns to full Barcelona training

Lionel Messi is already back training with the rest of the Barcelona squad according to Diario Sport.

The Argentine sat out Barcelona’s final game of 2020, a 1-1 draw with Eibar at Camp Nou, due to a knee complaint. Messi returned late from his Christmas break in Rosario to recuperate.

The Blaugrana’s first training session of the new year got underway at about six in the evening on New Year’s Day, with the team working to prepare for their trip to Huesca on Sunday.

Barcelona news has been dominated by Messi’s future this season, with the Argentine now officially able to sign a pre-contract with whomever he chooses given his contract expires in the summer.

Ronald Koeman has enjoyed a difficult start to his reign at Camp Nou. Barcelona sit sixth in La Liga, ten points off the summit. They finished second in their Champions League group, setting up a tricky last 16 tie with Neymar‘s Paris Saint-Germain in February.