Joan Laporta: “In my tenure [Real] Madrid didn’t win any [Champions League titles]”

Joan Laporta, favourite for the Barcelona presidential race this coming January 24th, has been speaking about his campaign in an exclusive interview with Marca.

Laporta was previously president of the club between 2003 and 2010, inheriting, like he would be now, an institution in poor economic and sporting shape.

Under his stewardship and in close conjunction with Johan Cruyff, the Blaugrana won two Champions League titles and built a side many consider to be one of the greatest to have ever competed under Pep Guardiola.

“I love Barcelona,” Laporta said when asked why he decided to run again. “I like challenges and this is the most important challenge in my life right now.”

Laporta was certain that his previous experience – both positive and negative – has improved him no end and will stand him in good stead moving forward. “I made mistakes, but I prefer to remember the good times.

“I learned from mistakes and that experience will help me to not repeat them. I don’t intend to look in the rearview mirror – I’m very focused on what to do from the 24th.”

Laporta was unsparing in his criticism of Josep Maria Bartomeu‘s administration, accusing them of undoing much of the good work of his era and damaging the crucial relationship the club has with their captain Lionel Messi.

“I said back in 2015 that I didn’t trust the people in charge of the club or their management model. We left such a good legacy that they wanted to take advantage of but didn’t make the necessary renovations.

“We’ve missed huge opportunities having the best player in the world [Messi]. We should have won more Champions League titles and we hope to resume Barcelona’s success story in the Champions League. Don’t forget that in my tenure [Real] Madrid didn’t win any.”