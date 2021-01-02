Getafe lose 2021 La Liga opener away at Real Valladolid

Getafe have continued their poor La Liga form on into 2021 with a 1-0 defeat away at Real Valladolid.

Jose Bordalas’ side have struggled so far this season, with just one win in their last 10 league games prior to their defeat at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Shon Weismann’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides at full time as Valladolid climbed out of the La Liga relegation zone.

Neither side created too much in a low key start in this one before Getafe pair Marc Cucurella and Jaime Mata tested Valladolid keeper Jordi Masip.

However, despite not creating anything resembling a chance inside the first half hour, Weismann ruthlessly tucked home a loose ball just before the break.

The hosts worked overtime after the restart to keep Getafe out of the game, as Masip produced a vital late stop to deny David Timor, as Sergio Gonzalez’s side secured three vital points to kick off 2021.

Image via Real Valladolid CF on Twitter