Defensive concerns for Diego Simeone ahead of Alaves clash

Atletico Madrid will be without defensive pair Kieran Trippier and Stefan Savic for their first La Liga game of 2021 at Alaves tomorrow.

Diego Simeone’s table toppers head to the Basque Country looking to edge back ahead of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

However, the Argentinian boss will be without two of his first choice back four, with Savic and Trippier both suspended, as per reports from Marca.

Savic misses out after picking up his fifth league booking of 2020/21 in the 1-0 win over Getafe in their final game of 2020.

Trippier has been omitted after FIFA’s decision to suspend his ban relating to betting offences, imposed by the English FA, was received too late to be included.

Mexican international Hector Herrera is also out, with a minor injury, but key pair Saul Niguez and Luis Suarez are fit to travel with the squad.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V ALAVES

Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Monteiro, Hermoso; Koke, Niguez; Lemar, Felix, Llorente; Suarez