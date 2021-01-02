Barcelona announce Philippe Coutinho will miss three months after surgery

Barcelona have announced that Philippe Coutinho will miss three months of first-team action as he recovers from surgery.

Coutinho underwent an operation on Saturday morning to resolve his injury to the external meniscus of his left knee, and Barcelona released the update via a club statement.

The Brazilian was injured during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Eibar at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana’s final game of 2020. Coutinho has played 14 games for Ronald Koeman‘s side so far this season, scoring three goals and contributing two assists.

❗ COMUNICADO MÉDICO | @Phil_Coutinho, intervenido satisfactoriamente de la lesión en el menisco externo de la rodilla izquierda

Coutinho started the season strongly, in fine form after a Champions League-winning loan spell with Bayern Munich last season. He picked up an injury early doors, however, and in his absence Pedri stepped up to the plate, Martin Braithwaite began to play as the central striker and Lionel Messi dropped deeper.

This limited the space available to the Carioca upon his return, and he struggled to assert himself in the manner in which he did in the early part of the season. This injury is another blow in his bid to become a key player at Camp Nou.