Top 100 footballers of 2020 released by Marca – Barcelona’s Messi slips to 10th, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema top La Liga stars

Barcelona star forward Lionel Messi has dropped to 10th in the top 100 players of the world list, released by Marca on Thursday.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is the top ranked Spanish-based player on the list in fourth, behind the top three of Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich (both Bayern Munich) and Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain.

In other Real Madrid news, striker Karim Benzema is the only other La Liga player in the top 10 list – ranked in seventh.

The only other Spain-based outfield players in the top 30 are Madrid’s Toni Kroos and Luka Modric – ranked 20th and 24th respectively – while Blaugrana goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (18) and Thibaut Courtois (29) also rank highly.

Atletico Madrid attacking star Joao Felix is ranked 33rd while Sevilla are also represented in the top 40 with the presence of central defender Jules Kounde, ranked in 40th spot.

Jan Oblak, Fede Valverde, Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong and Jesus Navas are also ranked in the top 50.