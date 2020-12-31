The curse of Marcelo at Real Madrid

It has not gone unnoticed that the recent strong results of results at Real Madrid has coincided with Marcelo being out of the side.

The Brazilian has fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital with Ferland Mendy now indisputably established ahead of him in the pecking order.

Mendy’s selection ahead of Marcelo saw the side win six successive matches, but the rotation of the Brazilian back into the starting line-up for Wednesday’s clash against Elche saw the Spanish champions held to a disappointing draw, with his curse highlighted by Marca.

Since boss Zinedine Zidane has returned to Madrid – in early 2019 – he has managed 65 matches for Los Blancos in La Liga and has suffered 10 defeats. Real Madrid news shows that Marcelo has started in all of those defeats while Madrid are unbeaten in the 36 games Marcelo has not started.

It is highlighted by the report how Marcelo’s presence weakened the side considerably defensively, with Elche exploiting the space left in behind by his runs forwards and failure to track back.