Real Sociedad end winless run with Basque Derby victory at San Mames

A fifth minute strike from Cristian Portu sealed the three points for Real Sociedad on New Year’s Eve in a Basque Derby against Athletic Club at San Mames.

Portu opened the scoring early doors thanks to a slick move.

Mikel Merino threaded through Mikel Oyarzabal down the left, with La Real’s talismanic captain returning from injury. He then squared it for Portu to finish neatly at the back post.

The result is a big one for Imanol Alguacil‘s team, and not just because it’s such an important derby.

The Basques had fallen off the pace after a lightning start to the season, losing three on the bounce and winless in nine.

Victory keeps fourth-placed Sevilla at an arm’s length and puts the men from San Sebastian in third place heading into 2021.

They’ll be hoping to recalibrate after their dizzying start to fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League, all the while keeping the flame in the Europa League.