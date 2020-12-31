Real Madrid not unduly worried by Barcelona interest in Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are keeping an eye on what’s happening at Barcelona regarding their transfer promises this presidential election, but it’s not something unduly worrying them according to Diario AS.

Josep Maria Minguella, part of Emili Rousaud‘s ticket, has hinted that should his team be victorious come January 24th Erling Haaland will wear Blaugrana next season. The Norwegian forward is a long-held target of Los Blancos.

Minguella hinted at a preliminary agreement with Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent. Joan Laporta, one of the favourites for the Barcelona presidency, has also been linked with Haaland.

Madrid are calm about the situation. They’ve been working on Haaland for months and know his situation to a tee.

They know it’s impossible to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund for a reasonable price before summer 2022, when Raiola has a verbal pact allowing him to leave for an agreed fee.

Madrid are also wise to Haaland’s desire to play for them. He grew up watching his idol Cristiano Ronaldo wearing the famous white shirt, and is good friends with Norwegian team-mate and Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard.