Pedri and Jules Kounde recognised by UEFA for their breakthrough year

UEFA has picked a team of the eleven greatest revelations of 2020, including players below the age of 24 who’ve debuted this year in the Champions League as carried by Diario Sport.

Barcelona news has been dominated by negative headlines this year, but Pedri has undoubtedly been the brightest light at Camp Nou and he’s justly rewarded here.

The boy from the Canaries is one of the youngest players selected, along with the Borussia Dortmund duo of Jude Bellingham and Gio Reyna. Also included from La Liga was Jules Kounde, Sevilla‘s highly-rated and elegant French centre-back.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatolii Trubin, 19, starts in goal. His back four is Atlanta’s Cristian Romero, 22, Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi, 23, Kounde, 22, and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, 20.

Jules Kounde, Sevilla

Pedri, 18, starts in midfield alongside the aforementioned duo of Bellingham (17) and Reyna (18). Also included is Dominik Szoboszlai, aged 20, who played for RB Salzburg pre-Christmas and will be with RB Leipzig post-Christmas.

Leading the line is Diogo Jota of Liverpool, 24, who’s shone brightly since moving to Anfield from Wolves. He’s joined by 23 year-old Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach.

