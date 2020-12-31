Liverpool fear missing out on €20m due to Philippe Coutinho injury

Barcelona‘s draw against Eibar this week was very much a case of two points lost for the Blaugrana in a title challenge that seems less and less realistic.

Ronald Koeman‘s headache was compounded by the loss of Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona’s Brazilian playmaker who had just returned from injury.

He was substituted with knee discomfort only for the diagnosis to reveal he’ll need to undergo surgery to heal a meniscus tear.

The injury was met with groans at Anfield as well as Camp Nou according to Diario AS, with Dr. Jose Gonzalez confirming that Coutinho could be out for between four to five months.

Not only does this hurt Barcelona’s on-field options, but it also compromises the completion of a variable included in the deal to bring Coutinho to Barcelona from Liverpool back in 2018.

The Carioca signed for the Blaugrana for a fixed fee of €120m with €40m contingent on the fulfilment of several variables.

One of these, Coutinho completing 100 games as a Barcelona player, was worth €20m, and the Brazilian’s tally is currently at 90. His injury has delayed the fulfilment of this variable considerably.

If he doesn’t meet the tally this season, which looks likely, the chances of him reaching it at all are slim. Barcelona are thought to be keen to move him on this coming summer, with his financial weight not translating to his footballing contribution.