Lineups confirmed for this afternoon’s Basque Derby at San Mames

Athletic Club and Real Sociedad have released their starting lineups ahead of this afternoon’s Basque Derby at San Mames.

Athletic come into the game in eleventh position, sandwiched between Real Betis and Levante. Los Leones are just three points shy of the relegation zone and despite being mid-table are far closer to the bottom than they are to the top.

ALINEACIÓN I Los 1⃣1⃣ leones que buscarán la victoria en el derbi frente a la @RealSociedad en San Mamés 🏟️#AthleticRealSociedad #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/ecBEdmvtKv — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) December 31, 2020

La Real are flying high despite a recent downturn in form. The Basques are third in La Liga, level on points with fourth-placed Sevilla after a lighting start to the season. They’re slowing up somewhat now, however, having failed to win any of their last nine and losing three on the bounce.

Imanol Alguacil will be happy to welcome back Mikel Oyarzabal, who returns from injury to start. David Silva misses out due to a muscular complaint. La Real are finding the congested calendar difficult given their Europa League commitments.