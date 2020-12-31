Former Barcelona star hospitalised after domestic accident

Former Barcelona midfielder and Real Sociedad boss Eusebio Sacristan was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after a domestic accident, report Marca.

The 56-year-old was transferred by ambulance to the hospital clinic in the capital of Pucelana, although no further details have been released surrounding the incident or diagnosis.

Eusebio – who made over 200 appearances for Barcelona as a midfielder – has not been in management for the last 18 months, after failing to prevent Girona from being relegated from La Liga.

He is most well-known for his spell in charge of La Real – he managed the Basque club for 112 matches between November 2015 and March 2018, with a win rate of 41 percent.

Eusebio had previously spent four years at Barcelona B and prior to that, a season in the dugout at Celta Vigo.

He is currently residing in his home city of Valladolid – for whom he made over 250 appearances across two spells as a player.