¡Feliz ano nuevo from Football Espana!

Football Espana would like to wish all of our readers a happy and prosperous new year.

It’s certainly not been the year any of us expected it to be, but there’s been no shortage of Spanish football to keep us occupied.

Barcelona began 2020 top of La Liga and end it in crisis, humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, beaten domestically by Real Madrid and fighting to retain the services of Lionel Messi.

Madrid rallied post-lockdown to lift La Liga, but faltered in Europe and have endured a mixed start to this new season. Across the capital, Atletico Madrid have started the new campaign powerfully and look to be a serious contender in 2021.

Sevilla won their record sixth Europa League title, and are joined by a cabal of strong teams just blow the elite as dark horses to do damage this coming year. Real Sociedad and Villarreal are both cohesive units sprinkled with individual stardust.

We also welcomed some fresh faces to the Primera, with Cadiz, Elche and Huesca all earning promotion to add cultural intrigue and colour to our wonderful division. Here’s hoping we’ll be able to get fans back into the stadiums soon to really appreciate what they’ve added.

Thank you for your continued support over the last 12 months, and we hope everyone has a fantastic 2021.

We’re taking a mini-break on New Year’s Day before normal service resumes on January second.

¡Feliz ano nuevo y un abrazo!