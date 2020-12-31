Eric Garcia deal thought to be close for Barcelona

With the January transfer window rapidly approaching, thoughts in Catalonia have understandably turned to the likelihood of Barcelona bringing in some winter reinforcements.

The Blaugrana are sitting sixth in La Liga, performing below-par by their usual high standards.

Barcelona news has been dominated by the future of Lionel Messi, and they’ve failed to find consistency on the pitch.

If Barcelona supporters were hoping to look to the winter market for solace, it looks like they’ll be disappointed according to Mundo Deportivo.

The only likely arrival is centre-back Eric Garcia from Manchester City, but it seems he’ll be coming in on a free transfer this coming summer rather than this January.

Barcelona appear to lack the financial muscle to bring in many recruits this winter unless they can shift some deadwood that has accumulated at the club.

This is complicated by the fact that they can’t make any concrete decisions until the new board comes in after January 24th’s presidential election.