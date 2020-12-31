Barcelona the team most impacted by no fans in stadiums

Barcelona are the team who have been impacted by the most by no fans in stadiums, according to analysis from El Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan club have played 18 games at the Camp Nou since the outbreak of the pandemic with a home record of 11 wins, four draws and three defeats – damaging form that began under Quique Setien last season and has continued into this campaign with Ronald Koeman, in concerning Barcelona news.

Indeed, the report outlines how Italian champions Juventus are the only other major European club who have been damaged as much – with 10 wins, four draws and three defeats in 17 matches at home.

This campaign, the Blaugrana have dropped points at home to Sevilla (1-1), Real Madrid (1-3) and Valencia (2-2) and Eibar (1-1), in addition to the Champions League loss against Juve (0-3).

Real Madrid have also had expected home defeats at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano this campaign; losing against Cádiz (0-1), Shakhtar Donetsk (2-3) and Alavés (1-2).