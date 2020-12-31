Barcelona admit bringing in winter reinforcements is financially complicated

Barcelona are said to realise that bringing in winter reinforcements would be of great benefit to the club but are aware that there isn’t the economic capacity to do it.

That’s the message carried in Mundo Deportivo. If nobody leaves the club Barcelona won’t have the financial space to bring anyone in, and that’s the line carried even after the recent serious injury to Philippe Coutinho.

Memphis Depay, long pinpointed as a key target of Ronald Koeman‘s, is still on the radar, but the idea would be to bring him in when he becomes a free agent in the summer. There is a possibility that movement could be made this January, but it would be dependent on the appetite for the deal of the new board scheduled to be elected in the last week of the window.

The same is thought to be the case with Eric Garcia, although his deal is more advanced than Depay. Rumour has it that the Catalan defender has agreed a deal to sign when his contract ends at Manchester City on July first, 2021.