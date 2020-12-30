Zinedine Zidane keeping fingers crossed ahead of Supercopa clash with Athletic Club

Zinedine Zidane is keeping his fingers crossed regarding prospective injuries ahead of the forthcoming Supercopa semi-final clash with Athletic Club according to Marca.

Real Madrid news has been dominated by injuries since the beginning of the season, with the club suffering 28 physical setbacks that have affected 19 players, 79% of the squad. Their injury problems undoubtedly influenced their poor start.

Since December 5th, however, Madrid have been on a good run and now find themselves level at the top of the table with city rivals Atletico Madrid heading into the final round of 2020.

A large part of their good form is down to the fact that Zidane now has 96% of his squad available, with Rodrygo, injured against Granada, the only absentee.

Zidane will now have his fingers crossed that he can keep things that way until the Supercopa begins on January 14th.

That’s why he’s been careful in re-introducing Eden Hazard after his injury and will do the same with Luka Modric, who suffered from an overload after Los Blancos’ beat Eibar.