Watch: Fidel Chaves’ penalty gets Elche level with Real Madrid

Real Madrid came into their final game of 2020 hoping to keep pace with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Atletico, their great city rivals, beat Getafe 1-0 earlier in the evening so Los Blancos were intent on matching their result and making up the three point gap to the top of the tree.

Madrid have a game played more than Atletico but the optics of being level on points with the league leaders upon the dawn of 2021 would be positive after a difficult start to the season.

They started well, wearing their black-and-pink change strip to counter Elche‘s all-white look. Toni Kroos tested with a header before Marcelo struck the bar, only for Marco Asensio to hit the crossbar as well shortly afterwards.

This time, however, Luka Modric was live to the opportunity and pounced on it, steering his strong header past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net to give his team a vital lead.

Shortly after the second-half-restarted, however, the hosts were back on level terms. Dani Carvajal brought down a white shirt in the box and Fidel Chaves made no mistake when he stepped up, coolly converting his penalty into the bottom left.