Villarreal confirm signing of Etienne Capoue from Watford

Villarreal have confirmed the signing of Etienne Capoue from Watford for an undisclosed fee in a club statement released today.

¡El club amarillo llega a un acuerdo con el @WatfordESP para el traspaso del centrocampista francés Étienne Capoue! 👉 https://t.co/91o9T0kZby 💛¡¡𝗕𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗗𝗢 𝗔𝗟 𝗩𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟!!!💛 pic.twitter.com/aAmZxdFJNQ — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) December 30, 2020

Capoue is a tall defensive midfielder prized for his ability to recover the ball, his powerful physique and his passing ability. The news will be welcome for Villarreal fans mourning the loss of defensive midfielder Vicente Iborra to injury recently.

The Frenchman begin his career with Toulouse, spending the first six years of his professional life there before joining Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. He spent two years at the North London club before moving to Watford in 2015.

Capoue, a full French international, spent five-and-a-half seasons at Watford, making 181 appearances. He joins a Villarreal team with one win out of their last five in search of a means to maintain their blistering early start. An experienced international blessed with defensive solidity could be the man to do just that.