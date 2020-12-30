Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon reveals distant Zidane relationship, but a future Real Madrid return “would be nice”

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon has spoken of his lack of contact with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane since leaving the Spanish capital this summer.

The Spain international joined Spurs in September having returned to Los Blancos from a season-long loan spell at Sevilla.

A poll in Marca in September outlined that 70 percent of Madridistas believed Reguilon should have had a place in their squad, with 65 percent believing that should be at the expense of Marcelo.

Reguilon has now revealed that he did not speak with Zidane before making the move, although he added that he was neither hurt nor surprised by that.

Reguilon explained in an interview with Diario AS: “We are not talking. Did I speak to Zidane before going to Tottenham? No. Was I hurt or surprised by it? No, not at all.”

The full-back was then asked if he thought he would return to Madrid at some point in the future: “I don’t know. Whenever they ask me about Madrid, I say that they have given me everything, it has always been my home.

“Come back one day? It does not depend on me…I am focused on my thing, but it would be nice.”

Reguilon was the latest in a long-line of Madrid academy products to be moved on over summer – Achraf Hakimi, Borja Mayoral and Oscar Rodriguez also found pastures new.

Reguilon commented: “In Madrid it is very difficult to arrive in the first-team and stay as well. The youth players to get to the top must do a series of things and it is very difficult to stay as a youth player. You must fight and be lucky.

“But Madrid has a great youth system because it has high-level footballers in the big teams. That speaks very well of the way it works there.”