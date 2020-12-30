Spanish football morning headlines: Reguilon “not talking” with Zidane, Barcelona concern on Coutinho injury and reignite interest in Memphis Depay

Your Spanish football morning headlines for Wednesday 30 December.

Reguilon “not talking” to Zidane

Sergio Reguilon has revealed his distant relationship with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane having joined Tottenham from Los Blancos this summer.

The left-back thrived on loan at Sevilla last season before joining Spurs on a permanent deal from Madrid this year.

Reguilon told an interview with Diario AS: “We are not talking. Did I speak to Zidane before going to Tottenham? No. Was I hurt or surprised by it? No, not at all.”

Barcelona concern on Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho sustained a knee injury in last night’s draw with Eibar and there is concern from Barcelona on the damage, say El Mundo Deportivo.

It is said to concentrate on the external meniscus of his left knee, after the Brazilian came on as a substitute in the second half of the encounter.

With Ansu Fati already a long-term absentee, the club can ill-afford further attacking injuries.

Blaugrana maintain Memphis interest

Lyon forward Memphis Depay remains a target in Barcelona transfer news this summer, according to CBS Sports and furthered by El Mundo Deportivo.

The Dutchman played under Ronald Koeman at international level and there is said to still be an intention from the Blaugrana to get a deal done.

However, with the club’s precarious financial situation, any incomings may prove difficult next month.