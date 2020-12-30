Spanish football headlines: Coutinho out for four months, Diego Costa says goodbye and Villarreal sign midfielder

Barcelona star set to miss four months through knee injury

Philippe Coutinho could be set to miss up to four months of action for Barcelona after sustaining a knee injury against Eibar on Tuesday, according to a report.

The injury was sustained in last night’s draw against Eibar and is focused on the external meniscus of the player’s left knee.

Read more here.

Diego Costa’s emotional farewell to Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa has penned an emotional open letter to Atletico Madrid fans after leaving the club as a free agent.

The striker has left Atleti after falling from prominence in recent times following the summer arrival of Luis Suarez from Barcelona, who is now the preferred central striker alongside Joao Felix in attack.

Read more here.

Villarreal confirm signing of Etienne Capoue from Watford

Villarreal have confirmed the signing of Etienne Capoue from Watford for an undisclosed fee in a club statement released today.

Capoue is a tall defensive midfielder prized for his ability to recover the ball, his powerful physique and his passing ability. The news will be welcome for Villarreal fans mourning the loss of defensive midfielder Vicente Iborra to injury recently.

Read more here.