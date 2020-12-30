Sergio Reguilon: “I could tell a thousand wonderful stories about Mourinho”

Ex-Real Madrid and Sevilla left-back Sergio Reguilon has been singing the praises of his current coach at Tottenham Hotspur – a certain Jose Mourinho.

Reguilon joined Spurs this past summer after spending last season on loan at Sevilla from Madrid.

He thrived in Andalusia, matching Jesus Navas‘ efforts well on the left flank and playing a key role as Sevilla won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League.

He hoped to return triumphantly and fight for a place at the Santiago Bernabeu, his club, only to find himself surplus to requirements. He’s now content, however, in London, playing under the tutelage of another ex-Madrid man in Mourinho.

“I could tell a thousand wonderful stories about Mourinho,” Reguilon said to Diario AS.

“On Christmas Day, for example, he knew I was alone. We arrived to train on the 25th at three and I had a box in my place. I opened it and inside was a suckling pig, already cooked.”

“He told me: ‘I know you’re alone at Christmas, so you don’t have to cook dinner and you can eat well.’ He pays attention to details that most people wouldn’t know on a day-to-day basis.

“To be so aware of what’s going on in a footballer’s life off the pitch is important.”

Their good relationship off the pitch is paying dividends on it. Reguilon has carried on his good form from last season and is helping Spurs in their nascent title challenge.