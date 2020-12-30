Returns of Xavi and Cruyff pledged by Barcelona presidential favourite

Barcelona prospective presidential candidate Victor Font has pledged that Xavi Hernandez and Jordi Cruyff will return to the club if he is elected into the position.

Font unveiled how the new-look structure under his tenure would look, with former club captain Xavi being appointed General Manager with Cruyff – son of club legend Johan – would be the sporting director at the Camp Nou.

✉️ Victor Font defineix l’organigrama esportiu del seu projecte: 👉 Xavi Hernández, General Manager

👉 Jordi Cruyff, director esportiu

👉 Juli López, director general d’esports

👉 Retorns al club de Joan Vilà, Albert Benaiges i Emili Ricart pic.twitter.com/tCSgmbgHmo — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) December 30, 2020

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana following the resignation of former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu, with elections behind held on 24 January 2021.

The elections are continuing to dominate Barcelona news with ESPN Deportes recently outlining how Font was the early frontrunner for the position, of which there are now nine confirmed candidates.

Xavi has been heavily linked with a return to the club in recent months and indeed the former midfielder maestro Xavi rejected Barcelona over the managerial position in January after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Xavi made 767 first-team appearances for the Catalan giants between 1998 and 2015, alongside winning 133 caps for the Spanish national team.

He won eight La Liga titles alongside three Copa del Rey crowns and four Champions League trophies in his total of 25 titles with the club.

Cruyff, 45, has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou as sporting director with constant changes in the boardroom – Robert Fernandez and Pep Segura have been among the high-profile departures from similar positions in recent years.

The Dutchman – currently at the helm of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC – has previously coached Maccabi Tel Aviv, Chongqing Lifan and the Ecuador national team.

He made 54 appearances for Barcelona as a first-team player.