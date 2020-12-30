Real Madrid: The incredible numbers behind the season of Toni Kroos

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has enjoyed a sterling campaign to date and Marca have now detailed the numbers behind his excellence.

Kroos has a remarkable 93.2 percent pass success rate – higher than his counterparts such as Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong (89.9) or Koke of Atletico Madrid (90.2).

He has completed 807 of his 866 passes with a success rate of 94.5 percent at home and 92.3 in away games, with his form one of the most positive aspects of Real Madrid news.

He has created 28 opportunities from 1,040 touches of the ball and his numbers are similar in the Champions League – with a 94.3 percent pass completion rate.

The 30-year-old has been a regular in Madrid’s first-team since signing from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014, and has won three Champions League titles with the club.

Kroos – who has played 287 games for the club – is widely regarded as one of the finest central midfield players of his generation.

The central midfielder has won a multitude of trophies across his time in Madrid, with three Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns, with a total of 13 trophies across his stint in Spain.